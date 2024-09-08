Pakistan: PTI leaders call for Imran Khan’s release in Islamabad rally

According to The Express Tribune report: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) concluded its highly-anticipated public gathering on the outskirts of Islamabad well after the deadline imposed by the district administration on Sunday.

The rally commenced with PTI leader Hammad Azhar addressing the attendees. He asserted that the obstacles imposed by the current rulers indicated their fear of Imran Khan and his supporters.

Azhar also hinted at the initiation of a new movement in Punjab against Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, urging party workers to “be ready.”

The former federal minister paid tribute to jailed PTI leaders, such as Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Umar Sarfraz Cheema, highlighting that much of PTI’s Punjab leadership is currently imprisoned.

Sher Afzal Marwat echoed similar sentiments, announcing that rallies would soon be held in Punjab advocating for Imran Khan’s release and the supremacy of the law and Constitution.

“We will enter Punjab with 50,000 people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within a week,” Marwat declared, adding that they would face any challenges, including tear gas, to achieve their goals.

In a separate development, police recovered a suspicious bag near the venue in Sangjani. The bag contained a hand grenade, detonator, electric wires, and other explosive materials. The bomb disposal squad was dispatched to the scene, and an investigation was underway.

In preparation for the rally, containers were strategically placed at key points to control traffic in the federal capital.

All routes leading to the red zone were blocked with only essential personnel permitted to use the Margalla road route. Key thoroughfares, including those from Chongi No 26, GT Road Taxila, Faizabad, Khanna Pull, and Rawat T Chowk, were closed.

The closure of major routes between Islamabad and Rawalpindi caused significant inconvenience to the residents, despite the provision of alternate routes. Police are stationed along these alternate routes to manage traffic.

Additionally, the metro bus service between Rawalpindi Saddar Station and Pak Secretariat was suspended due to the rally in Sangjani, as directed by the district administration.

The PTI had previously postponed the gathering twice—first in July and then in August—due to revoked permissions. The latest postponement led to sharp criticism from party leaders and members, who expressed frustration over the repeated delays.