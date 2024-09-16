Pakistan: Islamabad High Court Seeks Clarity on Potential Military Trial for (ex-PM) Imran Khan

According to Express News Media: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has called on the federal government to clarify its position regarding a potential military trial for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan. During the hearing of Khan’s petition against his possible detention and trial by military authorities, IHC Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb directed the defense ministry to explain the procedure for trying civilians in military courts.

The court acknowledged statements from politicians and military officers, suggesting that such remarks, especially from military personnel, carry weight. Additional Attorney General (AAG) Manawwar Iqbal Duggal stated that, to date, the defense ministry had no information about any military detention or trial of Imran Khan. He emphasized that should any application be received, action would be taken in accordance with the law.

Justice Aurangzeb questioned whether the petition was premature, noting that without a clear indication from the government about a military trial, there was no basis for the court to proceed. The defense ministry representative, Brigadier (retd) Falak Naz, outlined that in such cases, the relevant magistrate must be informed by military authorities.

The judge instructed Naz to provide a detailed procedure for trying civilians in military courts. He also emphasized the importance of notifying the PTI founder if a military trial is considered. Addressing the petitioner’s lawyer, Justice Aurangzeb warned against rushing to court without due notice, stating that any move to a military court must follow proper procedure. Given the lack of a definitive answer from the government, the hearing was adjourned until September 24, with instructions for the AAG to return with clearer guidance.