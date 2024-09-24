Pakistan: Islamabad High Court Concludes Petition on Imran Khan’s Potential Military Trial Amid Uncertainty

The Islamabad High Court has dismissed a petition concerning the potential military trial of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, following a submission from the federal government. The government clarified that no definitive decision had been reached regarding the possibility of such proceedings.

The case was presided over by Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, while the federal government was represented by Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Duggal. During the session, Duggal informed the court that the authorities had yet to determine whether Khan would indeed be subjected to a military trial.

He elaborated that, should a military trial proceed, it would be conducted in strict accordance with Rule 549, following all prescribed legal procedures. Duggal further emphasised that any potential military trial would be initiated through a formal request to a civil magistrate, ensuring the matter adhered to due process. In light of the government’s response, the Islamabad High Court subsequently disposed of the petition.

Army Hints at Imran Khan’s Military Trial

Meanwhile, in a parallel development, Pakistan’s military leadership has subtly hinted at the prospect of Imran Khan being tried under the Army Act. Speaking at a press conference in Rawalpindi, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry addressed questions regarding the possible involvement of Khan in military court proceedings linked to the former ISI chief, Lt General (retd) Faiz Hameed.

While stressing that the army maintains no political agenda, nor does it favour or oppose any political party, Chaudhry indicated that if an individual is found to have exploited military personnel for personal purposes, the law would be applied rigorously. His remarks, though restrained, have been interpreted by many as an indication that Khan could be implicated in the ongoing court martial of General Faiz.

Observers have noted Khan’s increasing apprehension over his potential involvement in these proceedings, particularly following the arrest of Gen Faiz. Khan has previously sought intervention from the Islamabad High Court to preempt any military trial against him, citing concerns about being implicated due to his association with the former intelligence chief.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen whether these judicial and military developments will converge, potentially setting a precedent for Pakistan’s handling of civilian leaders in matters involving the military.