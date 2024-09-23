Over 2.5 Million Voters Set to Decide Fate of 239 Candidates in Jammu & Kashmir’s Second Phase Assembly Elections

According to media reports: On 25th September 2024, over 25.78 lakh voters will cast their ballots in the second phase of the General Elections to the Legislative Assembly, determining the outcome for 239 candidates across 26 Assembly Constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. This phase spans six districts, including Ganderbal, Srinagar, and Budgam in Kashmir Division, as well as Reasi, Rajouri, and Poonch in Jammu Division.

The Kashmir Division will see 15 constituencies go to polls, including Hazratbal, Khanyar, and Lal Chowk, while Jammu Division will witness elections in 11 constituencies, such as Rajouri, Surankote, and Poonch Haveli.

According to the latest electoral rolls, 25,78,099 voters—13,12,730 males, 12,65,316 females, and 53 third-gender voters—are eligible to vote. The youth play a crucial role, with 1,20,612 first-time voters aged 18-19, including 11,294 males and 10,065 females. Notably, 19,201 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and 20,880 elderly voters (over 85) will also participate.

Srinagar district has the highest number of candidates (93), followed by Budgam with 46. In total, there are 3,502 polling stations, including 157 special booths such as ‘Pink’ polling stations managed by women, polling stations run by youth, and those for Persons with Disabilities. All polling stations will feature 100% webcasting to ensure transparency and smooth electoral proceedings. Voting will take place from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm.