Nine killed in Israeli strike on Beirut reportedly targeting senior Hezbollah commander

According to BBC News on 20th September: Nine people have been killed and dozens injured after the Israeli military said it carried out a “targeted strike” on the Lebanese capital Beirut.

Reports say Israel was targeting Hezbollah’s operations commander Ibrahim Aqil, who was killed.

It is the third strike by Israel on Beirut this year.

It comes amid the latest cross-border exchange of fire, with Hezbollah launching more than 100 rockets into Israel today.

Earlier this week, 30 people were killed in a series of exploding device attacks on Hezbollah members, which were widely blamed on Israel.

Hassan Nasrallah, the Iran-backed group’s leader, vowed to inflict retribution in a speech on Thursday.