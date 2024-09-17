Kashmir: Omar Vows to Fight Back; ‘AIP, JI Dancing to Others’ Tunes’

Day after MP Engineer Rashid’s Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) and the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI) on Sunday announced a “strategic alliance,” National Conference (NC) vice-president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the strings of the two groups are connected somewhere else.

“Their strings are connected somewhere else, they get their orders from them and they dance to their tunes. Their entire attack is on the NC. They have been fielded to target the National Conference. We have no issues, we will fight them,” Omar said at the Pampore Assembly constituency in the Pulwama district on Monday.

In a new twist to the elections, the AIP and banned Jamaat-e-Islami have announced an alliance. As the campaigning for the first phase ends on Monday, Omar said the party campaign remained good for the party. “People’s participation in NC’s road shows and rallies was more than our expectations. We are hopeful that on the polling day, it translates into votes,” he said.

Asked about the BJP claims that 30,000 people were expected at the election rally in Srinagar to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NC vice president said people can be gathered for rallies but that does not necessarily translate into votes.

“How difficult is it to gather 30,000 people by using money? The PM has addressed a rally earlier as well by gathering government employees. Don’t show me the rallies, show me the votes. I do not think it will translate into votes. Let the BJP win one seat from the Kashmir valley, then we can talk,” he said. Asked about the BJP’s charge of dynastic rule, Abdullah said the ruling party has nothing to show for its six-year direct rule in Jammu and Kashmir.__Courtesy Kashmir In Focus