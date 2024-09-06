Kashmir: New Delhi wants to silence me by fielding candidates from jails – Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Sep 06: National Conference (NC) vice president and former chief minister of J&K, Omar Abdullah Friday alleged that New Delhi was trying to silence him by fielding candidates from jails. He said the centre is hatching a deep conspiracy against the NC to keep it away from peoples’ representation.

Omar, who was addressing a public meeting in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal, accused New Delhi of fielding candidates from jails against him. “Earlier I had a feeling that New Delhi is constantly trying to keep me silent, but I didn’t think they will resort to such level of fielding candidates lodged in jails. In Baramulla they fielded a person (Er Rashid) against me who filed nomination from jail. He recorded his voice statement from jail, and got votes on emotional grounds, which led to my defeat in polls. But I didn’t take it so seriously then. I thought it was his luck and my weakness. I didn’t see it as New Delhi’s agenda,” Omar said.

He said, “When I decided to contest elections from Ganderbal seat, I heard one more person (Sarjan Barkati) who is currently lodged in jail, has pronounced his wish to contest polls from Ganderbal seat. This struck my mind. A person who hails from Zainapora Shopian is wishing to contest polls where I’m contesting was surprised me. I smelled rat in it. When I discussed the matter with my party colleagues, we decided that I will contest from another seat (Beerwah, Budgam) but maintained to keep it hidden till nomination is filled. We made an announcement about this fact at the eleventh hour. We silently reached the office of Returning Officer where we completed formalities. Soon after I came to know another man lodged in jail has decided to contest polls from there. This is not a normal affair that people lodged in jails are being fielded against me in elections. It clearly shows that New Delhi doesn’t want me to represent my people. They want to silence me, come what may,” he said.

Addressing people, the NC vice president that he always talks about your emotions, snatched rights, respect, honour, dignity and feelings. “When I put my cap before you, I’m not talking of my cap because I consider your respect as my respect and dignity. If I am fighting with New Delhi, I’m not fighting it for myself, or my family, it is a fight for your rights which have been snatched in last five years. The conspiracies made by New Delhi will fail. I have full confidence on people of Ganderbal that you will use your votes wisely on polling day,” Omar Abdullah said.__Courtesy GK News