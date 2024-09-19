Kashmir: (Indian PM) Modi Accuses NC-Congress of Advancing Pakistan’s Agenda in J&K, Vows Article 370 Will Never Return Under BJP Rule

According to Kashmir Media News: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday claimed that remarks by Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif indicate that the National Conference (NC) and Congress are aligned with Pakistan’s agenda in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Addressing a large rally in Katra, Modi asserted that no force could reinstate Articles 370 and 35A as long as the BJP remains in power.

“Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated that Pakistan shares the same stance on Article 370 as the NC-Congress alliance. This proves that NC-Congress is working to advance Pakistan’s agenda in J&K,” Modi declared. “Article 370 and Article 35A are gone for good, and as long as BJP governs, they will never come back.”

Modi, who earlier addressed a rally in Srinagar, reiterated the BJP’s promise to restore statehood to J&K. He accused Congress of tarnishing the legacy of Maharaja Hari Singh, contrasting it with BJP’s respect for the Maharaja by declaring a public holiday in his honor.

Modi highlighted his government’s achievements in the region, including the construction of the world’s tallest rail bridge over the Chenab River, which stands higher than the Eiffel Tower, and the launch of the Vande Bharat Express train from Delhi to Katra. He also mentioned ongoing power projects like Pakal Dul and Ratle that will provide employment and electricity to J&K’s youth.

Modi took aim at political families, including the Abdullahs, Muftis, and Gandhis, accusing them of neglecting areas like Reasi and Kathua. He charged that these parties allowed water resources to be mismanaged and failed to build the Shahpur Kandi dam, a project completed under BJP to benefit farmers.

He concluded by calling for voters to reject the influence of these families, accusing Congress of promoting “Naxal thinking” and attacking Dogra heritage. “Congress talks about love while selling the tools of hate,” he said, urging voters to turn out in large numbers on September 25.