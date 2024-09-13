Kashmir gunfight: Two injured soldiers succumb, operation on

Srinagar, Sep 13: Two army soldiers were killed while as two others have been injured in an ongoing gunfight in Chatru area of Kishtwar district on Friday.

The officials said that during initial firefight four army personnel were injured, who were immediately rushed to hospital.

Among four, two soldiers succumbed to their injuries while receiving the treatment. The other two army soldiers are stated to be stable so far.

The killed soldier have been identified as NB Sub Vipan Kumar, and Sep Arvind Singh.

The search operation in the area was underway till this report was being prepared.

Meanwhile, Indian Army GOC White Knight Corps and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts; offer deepest condolences to the families, army said in a post.__GK News