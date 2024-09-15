Kashmir: Gunfight Erupts in Poonch Amid Escalating Tensions in J&K

According to Kashmir media reports on September 15: A fierce encounter is underway in the Pathanateer area of the Mendhar sector in Poonch, following an exchange of gunfire last night. Joint forces, including the Indian Army’s Romeo Force, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Poonch Police, and the CRPF, swiftly launched a search operation, cordoning off the area.

The clash comes just days after two army soldiers were killed in a gunbattle with militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district. The White Knight Corps confirmed the loss on social media, paying tribute to the fallen soldiers. Two other soldiers injured in that encounter are currently receiving medical care.

Earlier, on September 9, an anti-infiltration operation by the White Knight Corps in the Lam area of Nowshera neutralized two terrorists, recovering a cache of weapons. The recent surge in militant activity in the Jammu region has prompted heightened security measures as tensions escalate.