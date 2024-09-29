Kashmir: Encounter broke out in Kulgam

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Adigam village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday morning, officials said.

An official said that a joint team of security forces launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

He said that as the joint teams approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon them which was retaliated to, triggering an encounter.

Two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area.__Dailygoodmorningkashmir.com

