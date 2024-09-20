Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Reasi

Srinagar, Sep 20: An encounter has started between militants and security forces in Shikari area of Reasi district on Friday evening.

Quoting a senior police officer, the GNS reported that a team of police and security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Reasi on a very specific input.

As the joint team approached towards the suspected area, the hiding militants fired upon the joint party, leading to an encounter, officer added.

Meanwhile, District Police Reasi in a post on X wrote, On the receipt of specific intel, an operation was launched around 1300 hrs today. Contact has been established at the Shikari area of PS Chassana.__Courtesy GK News