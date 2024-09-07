Kashmir Election: Over 44% candidates contesting in 1st, 2nd phases are independents

Greater Kashmir News reports from Srinagar on Sep 07: As Jammu and Kashmir inches closer to the first two phases of its highly anticipated assembly elections, a remarkable surge in independent candidates has emerged in Jammu and Kashmir. With 44% of the total candidates running as independents, they are all set to play a crucial role as potential kingmakers in a post-poll scenario.

According to the details gathered by the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), a total of 214 independent candidates have opted to fight from different assembly segments across Jammu and Kashmir in phase-I and phase-II. The independent candidates include those associated with the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) led by jailed Member of Parliament Engineer Abdul Rashid Sheikh.

Notably, AIP has fielded 26 candidates in the first two phases of assembly elections from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The details gathered from the official website of Election Commission of India (ECI) has revealed a surge in the number of candidates fighting the upcoming polls from different constituencies as independent candidates.

In the first phase of elections, at least 24 assembly segments are scheduled to go to polls while 92 contestants are vying as independent candidates.

In Pampore constituency, seven candidates are contesting as independents, six in Tral constituency, seven in Pulwama, two in Rajpora, four in Zainapora, six in Shopian, two in D H Pora, four in Kulgam, three in Devsar, four in Dooru, six from Kokernag (ST), three in Anantnag West, five in Anantnag, six from Shangus Anantnag-East, two from Pahalgam, four from Inderwal, three from Kishtiwar, three from Padder-Nagseni, three from Bhaderwah, three from Doda, two from Doda-West, five from Ramban and two Independent candidates are contesting from Banihal assembly segment.

However, Srigufwara-Bijbehara going to polls in the phase-I is having no independent candidate in the electoral fray where only three candidates are vying for the seat including PDP’s Iltija Mehbooba Mufti, NC’s Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri and BJP’s Sofi Yousuf.

From the 26 constituencies going to polls in the second phase of elections, a total of 122 independent candidates are vying for different seats.

Seven candidates are contesting from Ganderbal assembly constituency, five from Hazratbal, six from Khanyar, seven from Habba Kadal, five from Lal Chowk, three from Chanapora, seven from Zadibal, eight from Eidgah, eight from Central Shalteng, five from Budgam, seven from Beerwah, four from Khansahib, five from Char-e-Shareef, two from Chadoora, two from Gulabgarh (ST), four from Reasi, four from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, five from Kalakote-Sunderbani, one from Nowshera, seven from Rajouri (ST), one from Budhal (ST), two from Thanamandi (ST), six from Surankote (ST), four from Poonch Haveli and seven independents are contesting assembly elections from Mendhar (ST) segment.

The highest independent candidates whose nominations have been accepted are vying from Central-Shalteng and Eidgah constituencies with eight candidates each.

Furthermore, from Kangan (ST), no independent candidate is contesting the polls.

It is notable to mention here that 19 independent candidates have withdrew their nomination papers from different assembly constituencies.