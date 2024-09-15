Israel Vows Retaliation After Houthi Missile Reaches Central Israel

According to BBC News: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that Yemen’s Houthi rebels will pay a “heavy price” after a missile launched by the group landed in central Israel. The missile, which struck early Sunday, reached an uninhabited area, with fragments falling near Modiin and close to Israel’s main international airport. Despite attempts to intercept the missile, it penetrated Israeli airspace, raising concerns about the capabilities of the Houthi arsenal.

The Houthis, aligned with Iran, claimed the missile was a new hypersonic type, hinting at why Israeli defenses failed to intercept it. This marks the first time a Houthi missile has reached so deep into Israel, approximately 2,000 kilometers from Yemen. The group stated the attack was an act of solidarity with Palestinians and warned of further strikes.

Netanyahu condemned the attack, framing it as part of a larger “multi-front battle” against Iran’s axis. In retaliation, Israeli jets targeted the Yemeni city of Hodeidah, igniting one of the nation’s key oil storage facilities. The incident escalates tensions in a region already fraught with conflict.