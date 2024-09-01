Israel union calls for general strike as protesters across country demand Gaza hostage deal

According to BBC.com report: Families of Israeli hostages are holding demonstrations urging the government to reach a deal with Hamas to release those still held in Gaza.

Histadrut – one of the country’s most powerful unions – announced a general strike on Monday in support of the movement.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid is also among those calling for strike action to force the government to act.

It comes after Israeli forces recovered the bodies of six hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, thousands of children in Gaza began receiving polio vaccines in a massive campaign.

Israel launched a military campaign in Gaza after Hamas attacked southern Israel on 7 October in which 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage.

More than 40,530 people have been killed in Gaza since 7 October, according to the territory's Hamas-run health ministry. Courtesy BBC.com