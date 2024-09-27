Israel attacks Lebanon: Israel pounds Beirut with series of air strikes

BEIRUT: Israel’s military launches an “unprecedented” attack on southern Beirut with dead and wounded at the scene and buildings brought down as assault on Lebanon intensifies.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decries “lies and slander” at the UN General Assembly, threatens Iran, and vows to continue “degrading” Hezbollah in Lebanon as delegates storm out in protest.

Israel has dismissed global calls for a ceasefire with Hezbollah and continues a bombing campaign that has killed more than 700 people in Lebanon since Monday, including at least 25 since dawn.

An Israeli air strike hits a tent sheltering displaced people within a hospital complex in central Gaza, killing one Palestinian man and injuring four others.

At least 41,534 people have been killed and 96,092 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza. In Israel, the number killed in the Hamas-led attacks on October 7 is at least 1,139, while more than 200 people were taken captive.___Al Jazeera News