Israel attacks Lebanon: Hezbollah confirms killing of leader Nasrallah

Hezbollah has confirmed the killing of its leader Hassan Nasrallah in a massive air attack on a densely populated neighbourhood of Beirut on Friday evening that reduced several residential buildings to rubble.

As Israel continues its bombing campaign, the Lebanese group says it will continue to confront Israel in support of Gaza and in defence of Lebanon.

Iran’s supreme leader says “the massacre of the defenceless people in Lebanon” is evidence of Israel’s “short-sighted” policy.

Israeli air raids on different parts of Lebanon continue through Saturday morning, forcing an increasing number of families to flee their homes.

At least 41,586 people have been killed and 96,210 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza. In Israel, the number killed in the Hamas-led attacks on October 7 is at least 1,139, while more than 200 people were taken captive.__Al Jazeera News