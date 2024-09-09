Infiltration bid foiled, 2 terrorists killed in Jammu’s Nowshehra sector

SRINAGAR: The Indian army Monday foiled an infiltration bid in Jammu’s Nowshehra sector by killing two terrorists.

As per the army’s white night corps wrote on X that, based on inputs from intelligence agencies and J&K Police regarding a likely infiltration bid, an anti-infiltration Operation was launched by IndianArmy on the intervening night of 08-09 Sep 24 in general area Lam, Nowshera.

“Two terrorists have been neutralised and a large quantity of war like stores including Two AK-47s and one Pistol thus far recovered. Search operation is in progress,” the army said.__Daily Goodmorning Kashmir