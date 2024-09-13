India’s Kejriwal Walks Free: AAP Chief Released from Tihar, Vows to Fight On Against BJP

NEW DELHI: After spending over six months behind bars, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was released from Tihar Jail on Friday evening.

He was welcomed by senior AAP leaders, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, as well as a large crowd of supporters braving the rain.

Kejriwal’s arrest was part of a long-standing political tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the former accusing the ruling BJP of using investigative agencies to target political rivals.

Kejriwal was granted bail by the Supreme Court earlier in the day in the excise policy case, a matter that AAP has consistently described as politically motivated.

Addressing his supporters, Kejriwal said the jail term only strengthened his resolve to “fight against the forces trying to divide the nation,” indirectly pointing fingers at the BJP.