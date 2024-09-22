“Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Signals Open Arms for PoK, Criticizes Opposition Stance on Article 370”

According to Kashmir media news: Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, addressing a large gathering in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch on 22nd September, emphasized that people in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are witnessing India’s progress and J&K’s transformation, sparking their desire to join the Indian Union. Singh reiterated that India is ready to welcome them, offering a dignified life.

Singh critiqued the previous Congress government for not recognizing PoK’s potential to align with India. He affirmed that the BJP’s actions, like the abrogation of Article 370, were crucial in ensuring the national flag flies prominently in places like Lal Chowk, which previously saw no such display.

Highlighting the strides India has made on the global stage, Singh remarked how world leaders now respect India’s position on international matters, a change from a decade ago. He projected that by 2027, India would be among the top three democracies globally.

Addressing internal matters, Singh criticized political parties such as the NC, PDP, and Congress for their alleged alignment with Pakistan, particularly regarding Article 370. He warned against efforts to change historical names like Shankaracharya and Hari Parbat to their local equivalents, a move he pledged the BJP would resist.

Asserting that 80% of those killed in J&K since 1990 were Muslims, Singh emphasized the importance of maintaining communal harmony, as seen during the Kheer Bhawani Mela, where both Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims participate.

Reflecting on his term as Home Minister, Singh reminded the crowd of his decision to withdraw FIRs against young stone-pelters, blaming external provocation rather than the youth themselves. He closed by urging votes for BJP candidates to ensure a secure and progressive future for Jammu and Kashmir.