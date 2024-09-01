India: President Murmu Calls for Judicial Reforms and Swift Justice at National Conference

New Delhi, September 1, 2024 — President Droupadi Murmu addressed the valedictory session of the National Conference of District Judiciary, organized by the Supreme Court of India, highlighting the critical role of the judiciary in upholding justice in the world’s largest democracy. She unveiled the Supreme Court’s new flag and insignia on this occasion, celebrating 75 years of the institution’s contribution to Indian jurisprudence.

In her address, President Murmu praised the Supreme Court for enhancing public trust in the judiciary and called for collective efforts to tackle systemic challenges. She stressed the urgent need to address the backlog of cases, some pending for over 32 years, and suggested more frequent Lok Adalat weeks to expedite justice.

President Murmu underscored the importance of providing justice at the grassroots level, advocating for judicial accessibility in local languages to ensure justice reaches every doorstep. She emphasized that timely decisions, especially in heinous crimes, are vital to maintaining public confidence in the judicial system.

Acknowledging the need for reforms, she called for improved infrastructure, better training, and increased human resources at the district level. She also highlighted the plight of vulnerable populations, urging special attention to children of incarcerated women, juvenile delinquents, and poor villagers often intimidated by the judicial process.

The President concluded with optimism for a new era in criminal justice, following the Supreme Court’s recent directive to implement the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which aims to reform the criminal justice system by ensuring fairer and swifter adjudication.