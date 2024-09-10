India orders curfew, internet blackout after ethnic violence in Manipur

MANIPUR (AFP): India’s strife-torn northeastern state of Manipur ordered an internet blackout on Tuesday, after imposing a curfew following days of deadly ethnic violence and clashes between protesters and police.

A government notice announced the “temporary suspension/curbing of internet and mobile data services” to take effect on Tuesday, blaming “disinformation and false rumours” on social media for fanning unrest.

Earlier, authorities in India’s strife-torn northeastern state of Manipur imposed a curfew on Tuesday after violent rallies staged to condemn the latest round of killings in ethnic clashes.

Manipur has been rocked by periodic clashes for more than a year between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and the mainly Christian Kuki community, dividing the state into ethnic enclaves.

At least 11 people were killed last week as hostilities between the two communities erupted again after months of relative calm.

The curfew was imposed in the state capital Imphal and the surrounding valley after student-led protests on Monday sparked clashes with police.

Students “provoked” security officials protecting the state governor’s residence in Imphal “by pelting stones and throwing plastic bottles”, police said in a statement on Monday.

Protesters in another valley district snatched arms from police and fired at them, the statement said.

“One police personnel was hit on the left thigh by a live round and another police personnel was hit in the face by an unknown projectile,” it said.

A local government notice announced a “total curfew… with immediate effect until further orders”.

Protesters were demanding action against insurgents accused of using “improvised” projectile weapons and drone attacks last week, in what police called a “significant escalation” of violence in Manipur.

Long-standing tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities revolve around competition for land and public jobs.

Rights activists have accused local leaders of exacerbating ethnic divisions for political gain.

Manipur is ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.__The Frontier Post