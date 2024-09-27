Greece investigates death of detained Pakistani migrant in police custody

Greek authorities are investigating the death of a 37-year-old Pakistani migrant while in detention at a police station in central Athens, police said on Friday.

The body of Muhammad Kamran Ashiq was found early on September 21 by the duty police officer at the station.

The cause of his death is still under investigation, police said.

The police said in a statement that Ashiq was detained on Sept 18 for resisting arrest after an alleged harassment incident for which no lawsuit was filed.

They said that Ashiq, who was injured, was later that day sentenced to several months in prison for resisting arrest and causing damage to foreign property.

He was held at the police station pending his transfer to prison and was moved to another detention area, where there is no camera surveillance, after a brawl with other detainees, police said.

Ashiq’s family lawyer, Maria Sfetsou, provided a different arrest date. She said Ashiq, who had a residence permit and was working as a delivery driver, was first detained on Sept 13, and was being transferred to different prison stations without being able to contact relatives or her.

“The time he sustained the bruises was during the period he was under arrest,” Sfetsou said.

A preliminary investigation was conducted by the police department where Ashiq’s body was found.

The Greek Ombudsman will investigate the actions of police officers involved in the incident, the citizen protection ministry said on Friday.

Rights group accuse Greek authorities, police of attempting a “cover-up”

Greek civilian organisation and human rights group, KEERFA Movement United Against Racism and the Fascist Threat, said on Thursday that Ashiq was a resident of Greece for more than 20 years with stable employment and a valid residence permit.

The rights group said he was reportedly tortured by police at several stations before dying of his injuries Sept 21.

He had been transferred to five police stations, where he was denied contact with his family and lawyer, it said.

KEERFA accused Greek authorities and police of attempting a “cover-up,” alleging that Ashiq was falsely registered as homeless and non-Greek speaking, despite his long-standing presence in the country.

“We demand that the prosecution take it over, that the Security Department of Agios Panteleimon be immediately exempted,” the group said.

It further highlighted that the Agios Panteleimonas police station, where Kamran died, has a history of abuse and collaboration with far-right groups.

“We will appeal to the Ombudsman to proceed with an investigation, as he did with the drowning of the 600 refugees in the Pylos shipwreck,” according to the statement.

“The responsibility for the murder is in the hands of (Greek Citizen Protection Minister Michalis) Chrysochoides and (Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos) Mitsotakis with the racist policy of denigrating immigrants and turning them into targets for every border guard and police officer,” said the group.

It urged “trade unions, the student associations, the organizations of the left to escalate the struggles to put an end to the police racist brutality of the government, which turns its back on the genocide of the Palestinians, the government which has in its hands the crime of its 600 drowned refugees Pylos.”

KEERFA, in solidarity with Kamran’s family, announced a rally on October 12 in Victoria Square, followed by a march to the police station.

Delivery workers and unions are also planning strikes, demanding justice and an end to police brutality against migrants.__Dawn.com