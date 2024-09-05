Germany Considers Turning Back Refugees to Austria Amidst Fierce Debate

BERLIN: According to German Electronic Media reports: Germany’s migration policy has sparked intense debate within the government. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) recently emphasized that all migration proposals must align with the Basic Law, EU law, and international regulations.

However, he now seems to be considering legal avenues for turning back refugees at the borders — a move fraught with legal complexities, as the Dublin Regulation typically assigns asylum responsibility to the first EU country a migrant enters.

At a recent migration summit, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) announced that her ministry would examine whether such rejections, including to Austria, are legally viable.

The CDU and CSU are pushing for swift decisions, while the FDP supports a “restructuring of immigration and asylum policy,” with leader Christian Lindner insisting on a broad discussion without taboos. The FDP plans to clarify its stance in an upcoming policy paper.

Conversely, the Greens caution against potential legal conflicts and repercussions for the Schengen zone. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has urged a more nuanced approach, opposing hasty measures.

However, they refrain from openly blocking the plan to avoid being labeled as obstructive. A legal review is expected in the coming days before further negotiations between the government and the Union.