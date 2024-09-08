Gaza: Israeli Army targets homes, kills 33 in single day

According to Al Jazeera News report: Gaza’s Health Ministry says Israeli attacks on the Strip have killed 33 Palestinians and wounded 145 others over the latest 24-hour reporting period.

An attack at the King Hussein (Allenby) Bridge on the border between the occupied West Bank and Jordan killed three Israeli security guards.

An estimated 750,000 people took to the streets in one of Israel’s biggest-ever protests as anger boils over at the government’s failure to secure the release of captives held in Gaza.

Lebanon’s PM Najib Mikati has condemned Israel’s “blatant violation” of “human values” after three paramedics were killed on Saturday in an attack in southern Lebanon.

At least 40,972 people have been killed and 94,761 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza. In Israel, the number of those killed in the Hamas-led attacks on October 7 is at least 1,139, while more than 200 people were taken captive.