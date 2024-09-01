Berlin, September 1, 2024 — According to the Germany media reports: The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is set to make history as the first far-right party to win a regional election in Germany since World War II, according to exit polls. The AfD is projected to secure 33.1% of the vote in Thuringia, outpacing the conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) who garnered 24.3%, as reported by broadcasters ZDF and ARD.

In Saxony, the AfD trails the conservatives by a razor-thin margin, with the CDU leading at 31.9% to AfD’s 31.4%. The left-wing Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW), advocating stricter immigration controls and opposing military support for Ukraine, finished third in both states but failed to meet earlier polling expectations.

Despite their electoral gains, the AfD remains excluded from any governing coalition due to its anti-democratic stance, as rival parties, including the BSW, have vowed not to collaborate. This “historic success,” as AfD co-leader Alice Weidel termed it, poses a fresh challenge for Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition, which has already seen declining support.

The results indicate a shift to the right in Germany’s eastern states, with turnout notably higher than in previous elections. Thuringia’s AfD leader, Björn Höcke, known for his controversial use of Nazi-era language, will now lead the largest party in the state parliament, although he remains far from entering government due to political isolation.

The elections occurred amid heightened tensions following a recent knife attack that reignited national debates over immigration. As Germany moves toward its national election next year, the surge in support for the AfD underscores a significant political realignment and growing discontent with the ruling coalition’s policies.