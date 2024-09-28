EU Urges Airlines to Steer Clear of Lebanese and Israeli Airspace Amid Rising Conflict

BRUSSELS: In light of escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, the European Union has advised airlines to avoid flying over Lebanese and Israeli airspace for the next month. This caution comes as the region witnesses a surge in airstrikes and rocket exchanges, heightening concerns over aviation safety.

The European Commission, along with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), issued a formal recommendation for all flights to steer clear of both countries’ airspaces, citing “an overall intensification of air strikes and degradation in the security situation.” The advisory is set to last until October 31 but could be revised sooner depending on developments.

“EASA will continue to closely monitor the situation to assess whether there is an increase or decrease in risks for EU aircraft operators as the threat evolves,” the agency stated. This follows the heaviest Israeli bombardment of Beirut’s southern suburbs since the 2006 war with Hezbollah, raising fears of a broader conflict.

In a dramatic turn, the Israeli military claimed to have killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike, a significant assertion given Nasrallah’s role as the head of the Iran-backed militant group. Hezbollah, however, has not confirmed the report and instead stated that it fired rockets toward a kibbutz and several military targets in northern Israel.

The renewed conflict has sparked fears of further destabilization in the already volatile region, with international observers watching closely as the situation unfolds. As airlines reroute flights and contingency plans are put into place, the European Union’s warning underscores the gravity of the situation. With the potential for further escalations, the airspace over Lebanon and Israel has become yet another battleground in this long-standing conflict.