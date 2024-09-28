EU states urge their remaining nationals to leave Lebanon immediately

The EU has warned airlines to avoid Israeli and Lebanese airspace for a month, whilst many states urge their citizens in Lebanon to leave immediately.

Many states in the EU, including Spain, Portugal and Italy, are warning their last remaining nationals to leave Lebanon immediately, if they have not already done so.

And just hours after Israel killed Hezbollah’s leader in Lebanon the EU has also warned airlines not to fly over either country.

In a statement, The European Commission and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) issued recommendations to avoid Lebanese and Israeli airspaces on all flight levels. The recommendation is valid until 31 October.

The EASA warned of “an overall intensification of air strikes and degradation in the security situation.”

Lebanon’s transport ministry has also instructed Beirut’s international airport to refuse to allow Iranian aircraft into its airspace, after Israel warned air traffic control that it would use “force” if any planes landed.__Euro News