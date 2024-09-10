EU Divided on Gaza Conflict as Borrell Criticizes Impunity in War

CAIRO — The European Union remains divided over its stance on the ongoing war in Gaza, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell admitted Tuesday, citing a lack of unified support among member states. Speaking at a press conference in Cairo alongside Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Borrell expressed frustration with the impasse in efforts to broker a ceasefire, despite recent trilateral initiatives by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.

“We are almost there, but we are not there,” Borrell declared. “Why? Quite simple: because those who are waging war have no interest in putting an end to it.” He emphasized that such intransigence persists “with total impunity” and without consequences.

Borrell acknowledged that the issue of Israeli attacks in Gaza is a contentious one for the European Union, which he noted is the largest provider of humanitarian aid to the besieged enclave. However, he conceded that member states are sharply divided on the matter and have yet to forge a common position.

The conflict in Gaza, nearing its first anniversary, has resulted in the deaths of approximately 41,100 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, and left nearly 94,800 others injured, according to local health authorities.

During his visit to the Rafah border crossing, Borrell underscored the urgent need to prevent Gaza from becoming “a new Mogadishu” or “a new Haiti,” plagued by lawlessness and violence. “The security and stability of the entire region, including Israel, are at stake,” he warned.

Highlighting the dire humanitarian situation, Borrell noted that 1,400 trucks are currently waiting to deliver supplies to Gaza, but only about 50 are allowed to cross on a “good day,” a stark contrast to the 600 that crossed daily during the holy month of Ramadan. “This is a drop in the ocean of needs on the other side of the crossing,” he remarked.

Borrell, who has no scheduled visit to Israel on his current Middle East tour, has drawn the ire of the Israeli government following his proposal to sanction two Israeli ministers for hate speech and incitement to war crimes. His next stop is Lebanon.