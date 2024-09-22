Escalating Conflict: Lebanon’s PM Cancels UN Visit Amid Deadly Israeli Strikes on Beirut

Arab media reports: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati cancelled his scheduled visit to the United Nations General Assembly in New York following a deadly Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s suburbs, which left at least 37 people dead. In a formal statement, Mikati announced his decision to stay in Lebanon, emphasising the urgency of diplomatic efforts to halt what he termed Israel’s ongoing “aggression” against Lebanon.

Mikati’s trip was intended to intensify Lebanon’s diplomatic push for international intervention in the escalating violence. However, in light of recent developments, including the deadly attack that targeted senior Hezbollah leaders, he chose to remain in Beirut. He urged the global community to intervene, calling for the enforcement of international laws that would shield civilians from becoming victims of warfare.

The Israeli airstrike, which targeted Hezbollah commanders, claimed the lives of 16 fighters, including high-ranking leaders Ibrahim Aqil and Ahmed Wahbi. This was the deadliest single assault in the ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, which has now entered its 11th month. The strikes have intensified, with Israeli forces targeting communication systems and rocket launch sites across Lebanon’s southern regions. Hezbollah, in response, launched retaliatory rocket strikes into northern Israel, as the conflict continues to escalate on both sides of the border.

Israel’s army reported that it had targeted approximately 180 sites and destroyed numerous Hezbollah rocket launch systems, marking the most intense exchange of fire in recent months. As tensions soar, Mikati’s call for international intervention highlights the growing urgency to find a resolution before the conflict spirals further.