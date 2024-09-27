Erdogan Slams Netanyahu’s UN Appearance, Calls for Major Reforms

NEW YORK: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sharply criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s presence at the U.N. General Assembly, condemning it as a disgrace amid ongoing violence in Palestinian territories.

“It’s a shame that someone accused of genocide in Palestine can stand under the U.N.’s roof,” Erdoğan stated on September 26, during his return from the U.S. visit.

“This betrays the memories of innocent babies, children, mothers, fathers, U.N. officials, journalists, and many others brutally murdered,” he continued. “We urge everyone to stand on the right side of history. An order that fails to distinguish between the oppressed and the oppressor is fundamentally corrupt.”

Erdoğan accused Israel of ignoring U.N. resolutions and violating international principles. “Israel is chasing a dream that turns the lives of people in our region into a nightmare,” he warned, comparing this to Hitler’s ambitions that brought devastation to numerous nations.

Reiterating his longstanding call for U.N. reform, Erdoğan argued that the current structure, dominated by the five permanent Security Council members, is ineffective and biased. “The U.N. can’t fulfill its mission to prevent wars, protect its officials, or hold Israel accountable for killing them,” he lamented.

He highlighted the lack of representation for Muslim nations and other regions in the Security Council. “There are no permanent members from Muslim countries, Africa, or even Japan. This needs to change,” he insisted, emphasizing Türkiye’s continued push for a permanent seat.

In a separate statement on September 27, Erdoğan announced that Türkiye and Greece would hold a high-level strategic council meeting in early 2025. He also mentioned recent tensions in the Aegean, urging Greece to stop violations of Turkish waters and the harassment of Turkish fishermen.

Regarding his meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Erdoğan expressed optimism for a resolution between Armenia and Azerbaijan. “I sensed a positive approach from Mr. Pashinyan. Let’s hope the issue is resolved soon,” he concluded.