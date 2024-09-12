Brussels Defies Hungary’s Plan to Bus Migrants, Vows Resistance Against Orbán’s Government

According to an Euro News Report: Brussels Mayor Philippe Close has strongly condemned Hungary’s proposal to transport illegal migrants from the Hungarian-Serbian border to Belgium, declaring that Belgian authorities will prevent such buses from entering the country. “We will block these buses if they ever depart,” Close affirmed in an interview with Euronews, calling the plan an “empty threat” and “provocation.”

Belgium’s Secretary of State for Migration, Nicole de Moor, also vowed to send the buses back if they arrived. Close warned that Hungary “will feel the consequences” if it continues with its plan, insisting that Brussels will not be “held hostage” by a government like Viktor Orbán’s.

The European Commission has labeled Hungary’s plan as a potential breach of EU law and promised retaliatory measures. A spokesperson emphasized that the EU is prepared to use its full authority to ensure compliance with EU regulations. The conflict has intensified tensions between Hungary and EU institutions, which were already strained following a €200 million fine imposed on Hungary by the European Court of Justice for its restrictive asylum measures.

Hungary’s proposal, which Hungary describes as a “free, one-way trip to Brussels,” is seen by many as retaliation against this fine. However, no transfers have occurred, and it remains unclear if they will proceed. Hungary’s State Secretary Bence Rétvári criticized the EU for “double standards,” citing recent border control measures by Germany.

As Hungary faces increasing pressure from the EU, it remains defiant, further straining its relations with Brussels and deepening the discord within the European Union.