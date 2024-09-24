Biden and UAE’s Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Highlight Game-Changing India-Middle East-Europe Corridor and Strategic Partnership

Washington: President Joe Biden and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed met at the White House, emphasizing the transformative potential of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). Launched during the 2023 G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi, IMEC is poised to reshape global trade routes, drive clean energy distribution, and boost international connectivity across key regions. The project aims to connect India to Europe via ship-to-rail links passing through the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Israel, and Greece.

During their discussion, both leaders underscored the corridor’s potential to fuel economic growth, streamline trade efficiencies, and significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This landmark initiative will integrate Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, offering a major boost to global infrastructure. The joint statement emphasized that the partnership would enhance telecommunication, improve access to reliable electricity, and further connect nations through innovative energy solutions.

Biden and Sheikh Mohamed also highlighted their shared commitment to sustainable development and a circular economy. They stressed the importance of advancing resource-efficient and environmentally responsible growth, reiterating their focus on cutting-edge innovations to meet global energy demands.

In welcoming Sheikh Mohamed to the White House, President Biden praised the UAE as a forward-thinking nation. “The UAE is a country of trailblazers, always looking ahead and taking bold actions. That’s something both our nations have in common—our shared vision for innovation in AI, clean energy, space exploration, and infrastructure investments that connect entire regions,” Biden said.

Additionally, Biden announced the U.S. will designate the UAE as a major defense partner, making it only the second country, after India, to receive this special status—highlighting the deepening ties between the two nations in security and defense cooperation.