Bangladesh May Seek Sheikh Hasina’s Return from India Amid Mounting Legal Troubles

According to media reports from Dhaka, the Bangladesh’s interim government may request the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India, as multiple cases have been filed against her, according to Mohammed Touhid Hossain, the government’s foreign affairs advisor.

This move could create diplomatic tensions for India, where

Hasina fled amid violent protests. Hossain also noted that Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, head of Bangladesh’s interim government, is displeased with Hasina’s statements from India.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh faces ongoing unrest, with clarity on elections expected in September, and calls for international support to manage the Rohingya refugee crisis.