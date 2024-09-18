Austria: “The Crisis Manager”; Karl Nehammer’s Steady Hand in Turbulent Times

In the aftermath of the recent floods, Karl Nehammer has emerged as a “classic crisis manager,” according to his colleagues in the Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP). His decisive response and authoritative presence during the crisis have drawn praise, with many attributing his effectiveness to his background as a “staunch military man.” Yet, Nehammer’s newfound demeanor also signifies a deeper transformation, one shaped by a deliberate shift in political strategy.

For years, Nehammer grappled with criticism he often perceived as unfair. Now, however, he seems to have found his equilibrium. “He is at peace with himself now,” says a seasoned ÖVP strategist, hinting at a leader who has learned to weather the storms of public scrutiny. It wasn’t merely personal growth; it was also about taking his party along a new path. Convincing the ÖVP to dismiss any notion of an alliance with Herbert Kickl’s far-right FPÖ and instead concentrate on appealing to the political center was “no easy feat,” according to those close to him. Yet, Nehammer succeeded in persuading a party historically torn between conservative pragmatism and populist inclinations.

Now, he is locked in a battle for every single vote. His belief that he can keep the ÖVP at the forefront is undiminished. “One way or another, he’s giving it everything he’s got, knowing there’s nothing more he can do—and that, in itself, relaxes him,” an insider notes. This newfound serenity is apparent; in recent weeks, Nehammer has appeared more composed and less defensive in public appearances, a noticeable departure from the sometimes tense demeanor of his earlier days as chancellor.

Whether his political gamble will pay off, however, remains an open question.

The Goal: Stepping Out of the Shadow

As the successor of Sebastian Kurz, Nehammer may be feeling, at long last, that he is stepping out from the considerable shadow of his predecessor. Kurz’s legacy loomed large, not just in the party but across Austrian politics. Nehammer has managed to achieve what “Andreas Babler couldn’t: he has united the ÖVP,” according to party insiders. This unity, tenuous as it may be, has rallied around a singular objective: to retain the chancellorship and keep the ÖVP in power.

Yet, as the election draws nearer, the party’s consensus begins to fray. Within the ÖVP, there are divergent views on the future course. Nehammer remains resolute in his stance: a coalition with Kickl and the FPÖ is not an option, even if they come in second place. This firm refusal reflects Nehammer’s strategic pivot toward the political center, aiming to differentiate the ÖVP from the far-right while appealing to moderate voters.

Nevertheless, this position is not universally shared within his party. A significant faction within the ÖVP prefers a potential alliance with the FPÖ, viewing it as a pragmatic route to securing power. Whether the “new” Nehammer can maintain his principled stand in the face of such internal pressures is a question that looms large. His ability to navigate this internal rift will not only define his leadership but could also shape the future trajectory of Austrian politics.

As the campaign reaches its climax, Nehammer stands at a crossroads, fighting not just for electoral victory but for the soul and direction of his party.