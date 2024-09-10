Austria Stages International Effort to Combat Antisemitism

According to media news sources: An international conference on antisemitism convened in the Austrian Parliament on Tuesday, led by National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka. This two-day event seeks to forge a “parliamentary alliance against antisemitism” to confront escalating antisemitic trends that endanger democratic values, according to the Parliament’s website. The conference is attended by prominent figures, including Amir Ohana, President of the Israeli Knesset.

Opening with addresses from Sobotka and Ohana, the conference unfolds over three thematic sessions. The first addresses “Antisemitism and the Threat to Democracy Posed by Hostility Towards Jews,” featuring leading scholars in the field. The second examines “The Current Situation of Jewish Communities in Europe,” with insights from Pinchas Goldschmidt, President of the Conference of European Rabbis, and Katharina von Schnurbein, the EU Coordinator on Combating Antisemitism, who will discuss European measures against antisemitism. The final session, “Developments in the Middle East and Their Impact on Our Society,” includes a presentation by Hillel Neuer, Executive Director of UN Watch.

Heightened security measures are in place throughout the event, with the Parliament closed to the public and pro-Palestinian demonstrations registered for both days. Police will deploy 360 officers and utilize drones, with numerous areas around key government and cultural sites under restricted access. Public transport may face disruptions, and travelers are advised to avoid the first district.

Ahead of the conference, Sobotka and Oskar Deutsch, President of the Jewish Community of Vienna, inaugurated the “Coming Home Soon” book exhibition, showcasing 100 narratives of Israeli hostages from the October 7 Hamas attack. Visitors are invited to leave messages in the books, adding a personal layer to the exhibition’s profound tribute.