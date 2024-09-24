Austria: Funeral of Palestinian Prisoner Imad Imran (Tawfik Chaovali)

VIENNA: On 23 September, several dozen solidarity activists gathered for the funeral of Palestinian prisoner Imad Imran (Tawfik Chaovali), including his brother who lives in Germany.

Tawfik had attempted to hijack an Israeli El Al plane in 1985 but was arrested at the Vienna airport after a shootout and had been in prison ever since.

Several participants spoke at the memorial service at Vienna’s Central Cemetery, led by comrade Mohammed of the Arab Palestine Club, including Michael Pröbsting, International Secretary of the RCIT.

Michael explained that while he does not share Tawfik’s chosen methods, he respects his dedication to the cause of the liberation of Palestine. The liberation of the oppressed peoples will not be possible without the selfless commitment of hundreds and thousands of activists. This must never be forgotten, especially in times of Israeli genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza and the barbaric aggression against Lebanon.