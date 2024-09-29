Austria begins voting: Party Programs in Focus

As Austria’s National Council elections on September 29 approach, ORF.at provides a handy guide to the key platforms of major political parties and smaller nationwide contenders.

ÖVP: Tax Cuts and Childcare Guarantee

Chancellor Karl Nehammer’s ÖVP is calling for reduced payroll taxes and expanded depreciation options. They want to evaluate corporate taxes yearly. On family policy, the ÖVP promises guaranteed childcare spots, aims to eliminate real estate transfer tax, and supports compulsory education, keeping grades in schools.

Social benefits would be limited for the first five years of legal residency, with an emphasis on in-kind services. Larger families may see lower financial support per child.

SPÖ: Wealth Tax and Rent Freeze

Led by Andreas Babler, the SPÖ proposes a wealth tax for assets over €1 million, excluding primary residences, and a matching inheritance tax. The corporate tax rate would increase to 25%. Rent hikes would be frozen until 2026, with future increases capped at 2%. A 3% interest rate ceiling is suggested for home loans.

The SPÖ also advocates a €20 billion climate fund and supports the EU-wide distribution of asylum seekers. Serious offenders would face strict legal consequences.

FPÖ: “Fortress Austria” and Direct Democracy

Herbert Kickl’s FPÖ champions a “Fortress Austria” policy, stressing national sovereignty, individualism, and neutrality. Asylum would be temporary and only granted to those not entering via third countries. Social benefits would be reserved for citizens only.

They advocate stronger national defense and want ministers or entire governments to be removable through citizen initiatives.

Greens: Climate Action and Child Benefits

The Greens, led by Werner Kogler, focus on climate and social welfare, promoting reforestation and solar panel-covered parking lots. They aim to phase out reliance on oil and gas imports. Children should be guaranteed full-day school and childcare, healthy meals, free kindergarten, and extracurricular activities.

They plan to add 50,000 kindergarten slots for children under three over the next five years.

NEOS: Education and Pension Reform

NEOS emphasizes education and pension reform, proposing 20,000 new teachers and a full-time bonus for current educators. They envision flexible pension models and strengthening private pension schemes.

NEOS also wants to streamline government subsidies and increase transparency to combat corruption.

Bier Party: Tackling Health Inequality

Musician and doctor Dominik Wlazny’s Bierpartei focuses on eliminating healthcare inequality, supporting qualified immigration, and enforcing asylum abuse laws. They also advocate for more social work in schools and greater police resources to curb public violence.

KPÖ: Affordable Housing and Disarmament

The Communist Party (KPÖ), under Tobias Schweiger, prioritizes affordable housing and opposes military spending, advocating for the eventual abolition of the Austrian military.

Wandel and Other Small Parties

Wandel, led by Fayad Mulla, emphasizes a more equal democracy, higher taxes on the wealthy, and action on climate and inflation. Madeleine Petrovic’s List Petrovic (LMP) calls for a review of Austria’s COVID response and highlights environmental and wildlife protection, while questioning the sole human cause of climate change.

Each party’s platform offers distinct visions, reflecting Austria’s diverse political landscape.