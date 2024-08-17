US administration considers delivering long-range missiles to Ukraine

US administration is weighing the possibility of sending long-range Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) to Ukraine, according to a media report on Friday.

The missiles could be launched from Ukraine’s F-16 fighter jets and would allow Kyiv to strike “targets over 230 miles (370 km) away,” boosting Ukraine’s military capabilities against Russia, according to Politico.

It said discussions are ongoing within the White House and Pentagon to address the complexities of the transfer, including ensuring the compatibility of the missiles with Ukraine’s aircraft.

“The Pentagon is already working with Ukraine on those technical issues, two of the people said,” according to the report.

The potential delivery would mark another step in the US’ evolving support policy for Ukraine, as the missiles “has been shared with only a handful of close allies,” it said.

Politico also reported that Ukrainian officials have been pressing for the JASSM, arguing it is essential to counter Russian air attacks launched from within Russian territory.

While there is no official statement on the transfer, the report said: “The US and allies have already committed to sending Ukraine a variety of air-to-air and air-to-ground munitions for its F-16s, but the JASSM deliveries would give Kyiv the most powerful and longest-range weapon in its air force’s arsenal.”__The Nation