Taliban Bans UN Special Rapporteur from Afghanistan Amid Growing Tensions Over Human Rights Accusations

The Taliban administration has officially barred Richard Bennett, the United Nations-appointed special rapporteur on human rights, from entering Afghanistan. The move, announced by Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, comes amid accusations that Bennett has been “spreading propaganda” and “exaggerating minor issues” in his reports on the country’s human rights situation.

Bennett, who was appointed by the UN Human Rights Council in 2022, has been monitoring Afghanistan’s human rights conditions since the Taliban’s return to power. His reports, particularly concerning the treatment of women and girls, have sparked significant controversy, with Bennett suggesting that the Taliban’s actions could amount to crimes against humanity.

Despite multiple requests from the Taliban for Bennett to “adhere to professionalism” in his work, the administration decided to deny him a visa to enter Afghanistan. Taliban spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi stated that Bennett’s reports are “based on prejudices and anecdotes detrimental to the interests of Afghanistan and its people.”

The UN has yet to comment on this latest development, and Bennett has not responded to requests for comment. This public barring of a foreign official underscores the deepening rift between the Taliban and international human rights bodies.

The Taliban, now in their third year of rule since the withdrawal of foreign forces, remain unrecognized by any foreign government. Their stance on women's rights, including the barring of most girls from education and the restriction of women's movement without a male guardian, has been a significant barrier to international recognition. Afghanistan's central bank assets remain frozen, and many senior Taliban officials are under UN travel restrictions, further isolating the regime from the global community.