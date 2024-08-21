Suspected Counterfeiter Arrested in Naples: Responsible for €11 Million in Fake Euro Notes, Says Europol

According to media reports: In a significant breakthrough, a man suspected of producing counterfeit euro notes worth approximately €11 million has been arrested in the Italian city of Naples. The arrest, which took place last week, was confirmed by Europol, the European Union’s law enforcement agency, on Monday.

According to Europol officials, before his apprehension, the suspect had already managed to circulate counterfeit notes valued at around €8 million across Europe. The counterfeit currency was primarily distributed in France, which saw the highest circulation of these fake notes.

During the raid, police uncovered counterfeit notes worth €3 million in a finished state, ready for distribution. These notes were being produced in what authorities described as a “bunker-like laboratory,” specially designed to evade detection.

Police officials further noted that this suspect was responsible for 27% of all counterfeit notes seized in 2023, marking him as a significant figure in the illegal production of fake currency across Europe. The arrest is expected to have a substantial impact on the circulation of counterfeit money within the region.