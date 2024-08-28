Ryanair boss calls for two-drink limit at airports

According to BBC.com Report: Aeroplane passengers should be restricted to two drinks at airports, Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary has said.

Mr O’Leary said introducing alcohol limits at airports would help tackle a rise in disorder on flights.

Violent outbursts are occurring weekly due to alcohol, he said, especially when it is mixed with other substances.

“We don’t want to begrudge people having a drink,” he told the Daily Telegraph.

“But we don’t allow people to drink-drive, yet we keep putting them up in aircraft at 33,000ft.”

‘Aggressive behaviour’

Crew members and other passengers have become targets, according to Mr O’Leary.

Delays add to the problem, with longer drinking times at airports.

“In the old days, people who drank too much would eventually fall over or fall asleep. But now those passengers are also on tablets and powder,” he added.

“It’s the mix. You get much more aggressive behaviour that becomes very difficult to manage.”

Mr O’Leary said it was difficult for airlines to identify inebriated people at the gate, especially when they boarded in a group.

“As long as they can stand up and shuffle they will get through. Then when the plane takes off, we see the misbehaviour,” he said.

Ryanair staff search bags for alcohol before passengers board flights to Ibiza, one of the worst-affected “party destinations”.

Other challenging destinations include some of the Greek islands.

‘Unacceptable’

An AirportsUK spokesperson said that disruptive behaviour, whether due to alcohol or other causes, “is unacceptable and could lead to substantial penalties”.

These penalties include fines, boarding being refused, or up to two years in jail.

The spokesperson added that airports have “a wide range of measures in place to monitor and tackle disruptive behaviour and ensure everyone’s safety”.

“Airports are committed to providing a safe and enjoyable travel experience for all passengers and we’re pleased that the vast majority of travellers continue to enjoy their journeys responsibly,” they said.

‘We have had no complaints’

In response to Mr O’Leary’s comments, Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin said they have reviewed their sales in the last four weeks at their busiest airport pub.

“We have had no complaints about our pubs from the airport authorities or airlines, that I’m aware of, in recent years,” Mr Martin said.

“If our pub teams do see a possibly disruptive passenger, they alert airport police and security,” he continued.

While there is “no perfect solution”, he added, “working with airports and airlines and the licensing authorities” strikes a “reasonable balance for outbound flights.”