Russia’s Strategic Strikes Hit Ukrainian Infrastructure Amid Intensified Conflict

Russia launched a major offensive against Ukraine, targeting critical infrastructure across 15 regions, including Kyiv, using approximately 200 missiles and drones.

The attack, one of the largest in recent weeks, struck power grids, causing widespread outages.

Russia’s defense ministry confirmed the strikes were aimed at disabling key energy facilities supporting Ukraine’s military capabilities. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy acknowledged significant damage to the energy sector, while Ukraine continues to push for long-range capabilities to counter these assaults.

Meanwhile, Poland reported a likely drone incursion into its airspace, reflecting the escalating tensions in the region.