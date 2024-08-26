Press freedom groups urge EU to punish Israel for violating media rights

According to Al Jazeera News reports: Sixty global press freedom and human rights organisations have signed a letter calling on the European Union to take decisive action against Israel for its escalating violations of media freedom and the killing of journalists in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and Israel.

The letter on Monday urged the suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement and the imposition of targeted sanctions on responsible Israeli officials. It was signed by organisations including the International Press Institute (IPI), Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Free Press Unlimited (FPU).

Addressing top EU diplomat Josep Borrell and European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis, the appeal underscored the urgent need for action against what they describe as “unprecedented violations of media freedom by Israeli authorities”.

“These are part of widespread and systematic abuses committed by Israeli authorities in Gaza, the West Bank, Israel, and elsewhere, as documented or acknowledged by Israeli, Palestinian and international NGOs, UN experts, the International Court of Justice, and in a request for arrest warrants by the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court,” the letter, said.

“These violations should trigger the suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement and further EU targeted sanctions against those responsible,” it was added in the letter.

The organisations outlined eight actions taken by Israel that require an urgent response by the EU, including the targeted killing of journalists, a ban on independent media access to Gaza, and record-high arbitrary detention of journalists.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has faced accusations of systematic abuses, including the killing of more than 120 Palestinian journalists and media workers in Gaza, and the arrest and arbitrary detention of at least 49 journalists.

The letter also highlighted allegations of torture, enforced disappearances, and significant censorship within Israel and the Palestinian territory it occupies.

The cumulative effect of these violations, the letter said, was to create conditions conducive to propaganda and misinformation, ultimately undermining the path to peace and security.

In July, Israel killed Al Jazeera Arabic journalist Ismail al-Ghoul and his cameraman Rami al-Rifi in an air attack, striking their car in the Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City.

In January, Israel killed Hamza Dahdouh, the oldest son of Wael Dahdouh, Al Jazeera Arabic’s bureau chief in Gaza, who was also a journalist.

In October last year, Israel had killed Dahdouh’s wife, his 15-year-old son, seven-year-old daughter and toddler grandson in an air raid.

In December, Israel attacked and killed Al Jazeera Arabic journalist Samer Abudaqa and injured Dahdouh in an attack in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.