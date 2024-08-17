Pakistan: IHC to hear petition against internet firewall, slow speeds on Monday

ISLAMABAD: A petition challenging the slow internet speeds and the installation of an internet firewall has been scheduled for hearing on Monday in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will address the objections raised by the Registrar’s Office on the petition.

The Registrar’s Office has raised four objections, questioning how the petitioner’s livelihood is affected by the internet connectivity issues without providing supporting documents. The objections also pointed out that the Pakistan Information Commission should have been the first forum for seeking information and asked why the petition was filed directly with the high court.

Furthermore, the petition challenges the installation of the firewall but fails to attach any order or notification, and the language used in part 2, line 11 of the petition was deemed inappropriate.

Chief Justice Farooq will hear the petition along with the objections. The petition, filed by a senior journalist through Advocate Imaan Mazari, calls for recognising internet access as a fundamental human right under the Constitution.

It demands that the installation of the firewall, which filters internet content, be halted as it infringes on citizens’ basic rights. The petition urges that the installation should only proceed with consultation from all stakeholders and with safeguards for fundamental rights.

The petition names the Cabinet Secretary, Secretary of Information Technology and Telecommunication, Interior Secretary, Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and the Ministry of Human Rights as respondents. It claims that the firewall’s installation has significantly slowed down internet speeds, harming the digital economy, particularly affecting the youth.

According to a report, the suspension of 3G and 4G services is causing daily losses of Rs1.3 billion. The petition also highlights that social media networks have been difficult to access for over a month.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, in a talk show, mentioned the need to control social media, citing that even developed countries filter anti-state content. However, a claim by PML-N MNA Daniyal Chaudhry regarding the use of firewalls in the US and UK was later debunked.

The petition calls for the immediate restoration and guarantee of uninterrupted internet access for citizens and requests that a detailed report on the firewall be provided by the respondents. It also asks for the suspension of the firewall's installation until a decision is made.