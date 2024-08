The Parliament House in federal capital Islamabad is facing a significant pest problem, with mice damaging files and becoming increasingly active at night.

To combat this issue, hunter cats will be enlisted, and special netted barriers will be installed. The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has allocated over 1.2 million rupees for these measures.

The CDA will also involve private sector services to address the infestation in the Senate and National Assembly secretariats.__Daily Times