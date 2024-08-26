Pakistan: 14 security personnel martyred, 21 terrorists killed in Balochistan clearance operations

14 security personnel embraced martyrdom while thwarting “evil design of terrorists” in Balochistan, the military’s media wing said on Monday

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on the night between August 25-26, the terrorists attempted to conduct numerous heinous activities in Balochistan.

On behest of “inimical and hostile forces”, the ISPR said these cowardly acts of terrorism were aimed at disrupting the peaceful environment and development of Balochistan by targeting mainly the innocent civilians, especially in Musa Khel, Kalat and Labela districts.

Resultantly, numerous innocent civilians embraced shahadat.

In Musa Khel district, terrorists stopped a bus in Rara Sham area and maliciously targeted innocent citizens, working in Balochistan to earn their livelihood, the ISPR said.

It went on to say that security forces and maw enforcement agencies immediately responded and successfully thwarted the evil design of terrorists and “sent 21 terrorists to hell in ensuing clearance operations, ensuring security and protection of local populace”.

However, during the conduct of operations, the statement said 14 brave sons of soil including ten security forces soldiers and four personnel of law enforcement agencies, having fought gallantly, made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.

Sanitisation operations are being conducted and the instigators, perpetrators, facilitators and abettors of these heinous and cowardly acts, targeting innocent civilians, will be brought to justice, the statement added.

“Security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the military’s media wing said.__The News