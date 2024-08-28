Nationwide Strike Shuts Down Businesses as Traders Protest Tax Reforms in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: According to print and electronic media reports; Traders across Pakistan observed a shutter-down strike on Wednesday against the government’s tax reforms, including the controversial “Tajir Dost Scheme”. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) introduced the scheme in March to bring traders into the formal tax net, sparking outrage among business communities who accuse the government of excessive taxation and inflated electricity bills.

The strike, supported by various traders’ associations and opposition parties, saw shops in major cities including Karachi, Lahore, Quetta and Islamabad closed, with even small businesses and local eateries joining the protest. The Pakistan Oil Tankers’ Association, Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), JUI and JI also backed the strike, denouncing the tax burden on small traders.

Traders’ bodies have condemned tax challans issued to small businesses, claiming they were promised lower tax rates under the scheme. Despite ongoing protests, FBR officials have stated they are open to addressing concerns but will not withdraw the scheme, which aims to expand the tax base.