MUZAFFARABAD: Despite the agreement on burning issues of skyrocketing electricity and flour prices in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) the skepticism still persist.



According to the social media reports, in many parts of the divided state, the electricity bills are issued not in accordance with the recent agreement and contains different taxes and levies which contradicts the recent agreement of the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) and the AJK government.

The local government which has no opposition and consist of all parties is seemingly helpless in countering the public uprising for the people’s right.

Politically, the crisis has exposed deep-seated governance issues, with local leadership perceived as too closely aligned with Pakistan’s central authorities. This has led to a growing disconnect between the government and the people, fueling support for separatist movements and emerging new political leadership that challenges the traditional political power structure.

The situation is not only a domestic challenge for Pakistan but also has broader implications, potentially affecting Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir issue internationally. The ongoing crisis highlights the urgent need for meaningful political dialogue, economic reforms and implications on the agreements between the Pakistan and the state of AJ&K to restore stability in the Pakistan’s administrated part of Kashmir​.