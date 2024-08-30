Kashmir: Three Former J&K CMs Bow Out of the polls; acrificing popular seats for alliance – Omar

SRINAGAR: In a surprising move, three prominent former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Mehbooba Mufti have chosen not to contest the upcoming Assembly elections, marking a first in the region’s electoral history. Their decisions come at a critical juncture, with the Union Territory grappling with a volatile political climate, mounting security concerns, and persistent threats from militancy.

Dr. Farooq Abdullah, a veteran leader who played a key role in the NC-Congress alliance, has decided to stay out of the electoral fray. Similarly, Ghulam Nabi Azad, once a political heavyweight in Bhaderwah, has opted for an unexpected retreat, citing health reasons that have shocked his supporters.

Mehbooba Mufti, the first woman to lead the state, has also chosen to abstain, underscoring the challenges posed by J&K’s status as a Union Territory. With her daughter, Iltija Mufti, stepping up to contest from the Bijbehara seat, Mehbooba has highlighted her past efforts to ease tensions, such as the withdrawal of FIRs against 12,000 people, and emphasized that the political environment now is fraught with complications that could hinder similar actions.

The political landscape is further complicated by security concerns. The region remains a focal point for militant activities, with increasing cross-border infiltration attempts and sporadic violence. Law enforcement agencies have heightened their vigilance in anticipation of possible disruptions during the election period, while local leaders call for collective efforts to restore peace and democratic integrity.

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah expressed that the NC-Congress alliance was a strategic decision to counter the BJP’s influence, even if it meant sacrificing stronghold seats. He announced that if the NC forms the government, they will revoke the controversial Public Safety Act (PSA), which has often been criticized for its misuse.

As the Assembly elections draw closer, the decisions by these former state heads have added a new layer of unpredictability to an already complex and charged atmosphere, where every move could shift the balance of power in this turbulent region of the divide.